StockNews.com Downgrades Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) to Sell

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Aspira Women’s Health from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.48. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspira Women’s Health

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,997 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.73% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

