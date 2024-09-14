StockNews.com Lowers Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.90 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.00. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $73.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

