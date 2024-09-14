StockNews.com Upgrades Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. Dynagas LNG Partners has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $4.24.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners LP ( NYSE:DLNG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.