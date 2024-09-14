StockNews.com Upgrades Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) to Buy

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $251.00 to $246.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.81. The stock had a trading volume of 669,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,237. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a 200 day moving average of $248.50. The firm has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

