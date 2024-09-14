Stolper Co Acquires 469 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Stolper Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $301,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.79.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

