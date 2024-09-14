Stolper Co Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stolper Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.0% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,467 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 92,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VZ opened at $44.43 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.678 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.