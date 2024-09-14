Stolper Co Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Stolper Co grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Stolper Co’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 669,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $442,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.48. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

