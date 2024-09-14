Stolper Co Raises Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 2.4% of Stolper Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stolper Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.94.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $131.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $147.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 12.88%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

