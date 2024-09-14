Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 857.9% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $443.00 price target (up previously from $439.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $414.11.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $394.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $417.46. The company has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.71 and a 200 day moving average of $381.36.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.20 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

