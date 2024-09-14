Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.73 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,875 shares during the quarter. Hewlett Packard Enterprise accounts for 1.4% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,776,000 after buying an additional 237,321 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,723,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after buying an additional 517,734 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,448,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,877,000 after buying an additional 691,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.