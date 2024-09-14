Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 123,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 61,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:F opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

