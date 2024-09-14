Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after purchasing an additional 83,444 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $448,288,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in PACCAR by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,219,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,403,000 after acquiring an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,750,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.