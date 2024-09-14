StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.292 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from StorageVault Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.06. 271,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,554. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.83. StorageVault Canada has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$5.50.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$74.11 million for the quarter. StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

