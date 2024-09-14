Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Stratis has a market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $46,156.06 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,430.82 or 0.04021117 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00041321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00014165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (CRYPTO:STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.