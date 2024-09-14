Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Short Interest Update

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 94,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STRM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 11.9 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Streamline Health Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 587,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,255. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Streamline Health Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.02.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.48 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 43.21% and a negative net margin of 92.72%.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

