Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $0.19 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009508 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,721.33 or 0.99986855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00013497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023843 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

