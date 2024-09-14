Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $20.13

Shares of Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sumco alerts:

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Sumco had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sumco Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.