Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,536. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

