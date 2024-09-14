Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,492,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 2,145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,488.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of SSREF remained flat at $135.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055. Swiss Re has a one year low of $101.46 and a one year high of $138.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.87.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.