SYM FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $366.88 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.87 and a 200 day moving average of $347.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

