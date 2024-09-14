SYM FINANCIAL Corp Buys 33 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $375.65 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $260.65 and a 12-month high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average of $356.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.