SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $211,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,508 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock worth $4,573,864 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortinet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $75.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

