SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $203,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $288.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.40 and its 200-day moving average is $261.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $204.15 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.