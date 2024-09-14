SYM FINANCIAL Corp Makes New Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 135,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,001,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.35. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

