Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Director Sells $106,438.72 in Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 7,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $106,438.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,664 shares in the company, valued at $760,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Francis Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Martin Francis Bernstein sold 6,036 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $85,349.04.

On Monday, September 9th, Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

