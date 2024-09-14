T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $202.83 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.82 and a 12-month high of $205.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.44.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,345,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,935,652,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 973,797 shares of company stock worth $178,105,011 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

