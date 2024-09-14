TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

