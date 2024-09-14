TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TAVHY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. 577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $36.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile
