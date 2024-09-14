TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after purchasing an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 698.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 305,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,387,000 after purchasing an additional 267,350 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $145.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

