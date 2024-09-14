Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.71

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 9669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Separately, New Street Research upgraded Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

