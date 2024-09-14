Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF (NASDAQ:HRTS – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,130 shares during the quarter. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF makes up 1.4% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. owned about 6.03% of Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF worth $5,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Price Performance

HRTS stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. 7,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,118. The firm has a market cap of $88.32 million, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Tema Cardiovascular and Metabolics ETF Company Profile

The Tema Obesity & Cardiometabolic ETF (HRTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that concentrates on companies focused on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and/or metabolic diseases from companies all around the world. Using both top-down and bottom-up stock selection, the fund identifies innovative companies deemed attractive.

