Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Short Interest Update

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, an increase of 178.5% from the August 15th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 876,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 10.1 %

OTCMKTS PKKFF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 83,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,181. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. Tenet Fintech Group had a negative net margin of 466.30% and a negative return on equity of 84.75%.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions. It offers Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

