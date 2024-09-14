Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Insider Sells $411,903.86 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradata by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

