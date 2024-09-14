Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Teradata by 61.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 47,741 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 138,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 103,761 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 2,129.9% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 106,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 114.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 30,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradata Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE TDC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

