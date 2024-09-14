Terra Classic (LUNC) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $486.87 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000664 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,708,697,702,071 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

