Terra (LUNA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $295.63 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000710 BTC on exchanges. Terra has a market cap of $295.63 million and $78.40 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 695,589,818 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.