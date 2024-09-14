Terra Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market cap of $300.92 million and approximately $64.53 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000724 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000627 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 696,224,405 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

