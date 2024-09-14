Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.88

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and traded as low as $17.56. Terumo shares last traded at $18.67, with a volume of 728,566 shares trading hands.

Terumo Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62.

Terumo (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter. Terumo had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terumo Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment in Japan, Europe, China, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company.

