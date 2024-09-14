Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.2% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Tesla by 2,101.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,731,430,000 after buying an additional 1,125,329 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $24.86 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Tesla Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $230.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

