THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

THC Biomed Intl Price Performance

THC Biomed Intl stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. THC Biomed Intl has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get THC Biomed Intl alerts:

THC Biomed Intl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for THC Biomed Intl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THC Biomed Intl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.