The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the August 15th total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. 36,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,251. The company has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

