The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

The Ensign Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.73. 351,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,856. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $153.64.

Insider Activity

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,736 shares of company stock worth $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

