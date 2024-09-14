The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (GRX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 23rd

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:GRX opened at $11.10 on Friday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $227,515.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,650,275 shares in the company, valued at $16,634,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 150,986 shares of company stock worth $1,531,130.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

