The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 61.3% from the August 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,281,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $853,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 107,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 101,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 99,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:GUT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 288,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.84. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $6.77.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Dividend Announcement

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

