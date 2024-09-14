The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CEO Horacio Barbeito Sells 75,385 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

GAP Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of GAP stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GAP shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GAP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

