The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 3,170,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 734,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $748.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hain Celestial Group

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Chad D. Marquardt acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.