The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HD opened at $379.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $377.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $361.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

