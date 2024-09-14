The New Germany Fund (NYSE:GF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.46

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as low as $8.28. The New Germany Fund shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 15,988 shares traded.

The New Germany Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GF. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 96,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The New Germany Fund by 88.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 109,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 51,606 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in The New Germany Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 75,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Company Profile

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

