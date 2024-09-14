The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 192.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 258,511 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $116,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 146,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,497,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $375.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $378.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $346.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $386.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Articles

