The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $8.98

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.98 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 153179 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

