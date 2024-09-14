The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,647,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

